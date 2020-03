Kathmandu, 1 March: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is going to be admitted at the Manmohan Cardiac Center in Teaching Hospital tomorrow. He is undergoing kidney transplant operation on Wednesday, 4 March.

The PM has called cabinet meeting for this evening. The cabinet is expected to assign DPM Ishwor Pokhrel as the minister looking after PM’s portfolio until Oli will recover his health.

People’s News Monitoring Service