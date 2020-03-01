  • Sunday 1st March 2020
Pushpakamal Dahal faces shoe pelting

  • Published on: March 1, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 1 March: Pushpakamal Dahal, chairman, Nepal Communist Party faced shoe pelting today at a programme in Kathmandu.

    Ratan Tirawa, 23, from Jumla, former Maoist cadre, pelted shoe on Dahal this afternoon.

    Dahal escaped the shoe, however, Tirawa is under the Police arrest.

    Tirawa, son of a Maoist PLA who died in an encounter, said that he was unable to control anger while Dahal was addressing a programme organized to pay tribute to late Bharatmohan Adhikary.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    MPs' absence put off parliament session
    Pushpakamal Dahal faces shoe pelting
    'Heritage March-2020' from March 14
    Sans guidelines Tootle, Pathao service continues
    NSU demonstrates across the nation
    PM Oli to undergo kidney transplant operation on 4 March
    Jiba Ram Bhandari quits Khabarhub
    'No revision, no MCC'
    High-level committee to contain deadly coronavirus
    M.R. Josse's "Nepal's Quest for Survival" released
