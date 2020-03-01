Pushpakamal Dahal faces shoe pelting

Kathmandu, 1 March: Pushpakamal Dahal, chairman, Nepal Communist Party faced shoe pelting today at a programme in Kathmandu.

Ratan Tirawa, 23, from Jumla, former Maoist cadre, pelted shoe on Dahal this afternoon.

Dahal escaped the shoe, however, Tirawa is under the Police arrest.

Tirawa, son of a Maoist PLA who died in an encounter, said that he was unable to control anger while Dahal was addressing a programme organized to pay tribute to late Bharatmohan Adhikary.

People’s News Monitoring Service