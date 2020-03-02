‘Implement SC’s verdict to save Phewa Lake’

Kathmandu, 2 March :Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana has asked the stakeholders for the implementation of the verdict of the Supreme Court to conserve the Phewa Lake. He said he had advised the chief secretary of the government to take initiatives to bring back the lake to its previous shape by taking back the encroached land.The CJ, speaking at a programme in Pokhara said that the apex court’s verdict to conserve the lake would be enforced swiftly. He urged all people and stakeholders to make their efforts in this regard.

People’s News Monitoring Service