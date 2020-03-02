Khabarhub “mysterious”

Kathmandu, 2 March: By investing tens of millions rupees, Khabarhub Online Media is being operated from a sophisticated office in the King’s Way. However, its activities are not transparent but mysterious, reports Sanghu vernacular weekly.

Due to such an odd situation, journalists working with the media are not feeling comfortable. Chief editor Jiba Ram Bhandari, who was associated with the media since its establishment, has quit the job effective from 19 February, yet, his name has not been removed from the print-line.

It is learnt that journalists there are not allowed to write any negative comment about MCC and India, reports Sanghu vernacular weekly.

People’s News Monitoring Service