  • Monday 2nd March 2020
What message former King brings from Delhi?

  • Published on: March 2, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 2 March: Former King Gyanendra and former Queen Komal arrived Kathmandu on Sunday from India visit.

    On 16 February, the former Royal couple had left for Delhi and on 19 February, the former Royal couple had performed special pooja at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and also celebrated former Queen’s birthday there.

    According to Sanghu vernacular weekly, the former King, during about two-week long stay in Delhi, could have had meetings with high-level political leaders in India.

    On the above background, Hindu leaders in New Delhi assume that very soon there will be a big change in Nepali politics.

    Although, there is no strong logic on such a claim, pro-Hindus believe that the present system cannot move forward and within 60 to 65 days, there will be a big political change, reports Sanghu weekly.

