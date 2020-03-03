  • Tuesday 3rd March 2020
Eight Chinese arrested from Gorkha

  Published on: March 3, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 3 March : Police have arrested eight Chinese nationals on charge of  working illegally  at Upper Budhigandaki hydropower project operated by Naulo Nepal Hydropower Company . According to Gorkha District Police Office, they were arrested from Soti of Arughat rural municipality and handed over to the Department of Immigration . When police reached at their worksite some of them  managed to escaped and a search is underway. Some 15 Chinese nationals were reported to have worked in the project without work permit.

