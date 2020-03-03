Eight Chinese arrested from Gorkha

Kathmandu, 3 March : Police have arrested eight Chinese nationals on charge of working illegally at Upper Budhigandaki hydropower project operated by Naulo Nepal Hydropower Company . According to Gorkha District Police Office, they were arrested from Soti of Arughat rural municipality and handed over to the Department of Immigration . When police reached at their worksite some of them managed to escaped and a search is underway. Some 15 Chinese nationals were reported to have worked in the project without work permit.

People’s News Monitoring Service