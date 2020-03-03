  • Tuesday 3rd March 2020
Fifth Nepal-Bangladesh commerce meeting today

  • Published on: March 3, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 3 March : The fifth Nepal-Bangladesh commerce secretary-level mechanism meeting is taking place in Dhaka today. An eight-member  delegation  led by commerce secretary Baikuntha Aryal  has reached in Dhaka to take part in it. The two-day talks will focus on Nepal-Bangladesh commerce, trade and investment and all aspects of mutual trade, according to Ministry of Commerce.  Likewise, preliminary discussions regarding the Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement will also take place.

    The  delegation comprises  includes joint secretary at the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies, Nawaraj Dhakal, Director General of the Department of Customs Suman Dahal, Director General of the Department of Food Technology and Quality Control, Madina Joshi and Chief Executive Officer at the Salt Trading Corporation Urmila Shrestha, among others.

