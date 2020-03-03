Finance Minister Khatiwada tenders resignation, likely to be reappointed to the same post tomorrow

Kathmandu, 3 March: 19 National Assembly members including Finance Minister Ubaraj Khatiwada’s tenure has been completed today. Their tenure for two years has been completed and they are no more NA member from today.

Along with completion of two-year’s tenure, Khatiwada has tendered resignation today from the post of the Finance Minister today by meeting Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at Teaching Hospital.

PM Oli is admitted at the Hospital for kidney transplant operation scheduled for tomorrow.

Khatiwada had become the NA member after the President nominated him under the recommendation of the government two years ago.

The President is yet to nominate new NA member.

Nevertheless, sources say that Khatiwada will be re-appointed to the post of Finance Minister tomorrow and he is going to take oath of office by the President.

There is dispute between the government and the ruling party on nomination of the new NA member.

NCP has recommended Bamdev Gautam to the post of NA member, whereas, PM Oli has taken stance to re-nominate Khatiwada to the post.

However, Khatiwada can continue as the minister for next six months even if he will not be the NA member.

People’s News Monitoring Service