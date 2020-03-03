Former king wishes for successful transplant operation and speedy recovery of PM Oli’s health

Kathmandu, 3 March: Former King Gyanendra has wished for successful kidney transplant surgery and speedy recovery of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s health.

PM Oli is undergoing second kidney transplant operation on 4 March and he has been admitted at the Teaching Hospital on Monday.

According to Dr Phani Pathak, Press Secretary of the former King, former Principal Secretary Pashupati Bhakta Maharjan had conveyed former King’s message to PM Oli at Teaching Hospital.

People’s News Monitoring Service