  • Tuesday 3rd March 2020
People's Review

Government calls new tender for e-passport printing

  • Published on: March 3, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 3 March: The government, on Monday, has called tender for printing e-passport. The Passport Department has published the tender call by giving 45 days’ time to submit bids.

    Earlier, the Department had cancelled the tender process after direct intervention for Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, reports Naya Patrika daily.

    As the process of purchasing security press on government to government level has been derailed along with corruption allegation on the then minister for communications and information technology, Gokul Banskota, the government has called fresh tender.

    The Department has limited stock of Machine Readable Passport (MRP) which can meet the demand for five months only.

