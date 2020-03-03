Issuance of labour permit suspended

Kathmandu, 3 March : The government has suspended issuing labour permit for overseas employment for the time-being. It is said the government took this decision as Covid-19 broke out from China has spread globally. Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Rameshwor Raya Yadav said the issuing of labour permit has been suspended for the time being until the fear of Covid-19 subsided. He added that Nepali workers are not to be supplied to countries which are at risk of Covid-19 infection in the context of the government’s directives not to go abroad except for emergency works.

