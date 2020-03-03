  • Tuesday 3rd March 2020
People's Review

Medical team attending on PM Oli’s surgery

  • Published on: March 3, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 3 March: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has admitted at the Manmohan Cardic Center in TU Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj on Wednesday evening. Oli has been kept at VIP Cabin No 601.

    Dr Dibya Singh, chief, Nephrology Department of the Hospital is coordinating the medical team. She is personal physician of PM Oli.

    Surgery is going to be conducted by the team led by senior kidney transplant surgeon and Urology Department’s chief Prof Dr Uttaram Sharma.

    Dr Premraj Gyawali, former chief of the Urology Department and senior transplant surgeon Prof Dr Premraj Gyawali also attending on transplant operation of PM Oli, reports Annapurna Post daily.

    Nephrology Department’s Dr Mahesh Sigdel, Dr Mukunda Kafle, Dr Pawan Chalishe, Dr Suman Chhapagain, Dr Sujit Poudel, Dr Mahesh Pradhan will also attend during surgery of PM Oli.

    A two-member team including Dr Anantakumar, who had conducted first transplant surgery of Oli 13 years ago at Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, has also arrived Kathmandu to take part at Oli’s kidney transplant operation.

    Samikchya Shangraula, 32, Oli’s nephew, is donating kidney to Oli.

    The transplant surgery is scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday).

