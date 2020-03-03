  • Tuesday 3rd March 2020
People's Review

NC nominates chief in seven central departments

  • Published on: March 3, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 3 March 2 : In line with the party’s statute Nepali Congress (NC)President Sher Bahadur Deuba has nominated additional seven party central members as chief of party’s seven central departments. Earlier on Saturday, he had nominated 13 party central members as chief of 13 party central departments.

    According to press release issued by NC , NP Saud has been named as chief of the well wisher organisation, Ambika Basnet chief of the forest, environment and disaster management, Ishwori Neupane chief of the women and Keshab Kumar Budhathoki chief of the state administration. Similarly, Mohan Bahadur Basnet has been nominated as chief of the sports, Bir Bahadur Balayar chief of the construction entrepreneur coordination and Hari Prasad Nepal chief of the education department.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

     

     

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    State 2 to decide capital and name through voting
    State 2 to decide capital and name through voting
    Finance Minister Khatiwada tenders resignation, likely to be reappointed to the same post tomorrow
    Finance Minister Khatiwada tenders resignation, likely to be reappointed to the same post tomorrow
    Former king wishes for successful transplant operation and speedy recovery of PM Oli’s health
    Former king wishes for successful transplant operation and speedy recovery of PM Oli’s health
    New SAARC SG assumes charge of office
    New SAARC SG assumes charge of office
    Eight Chinese arrested from Gorkha
    Eight Chinese arrested from Gorkha
    Govt issues travel advisory for outbound Nepalis, takes several precautionary measures to contain COVID-19
    Govt issues travel advisory for outbound Nepalis, takes several precautionary measures to contain COVID-19
    Fifth Nepal-Bangladesh commerce meeting today
    Fifth Nepal-Bangladesh commerce meeting today
    With 18 new game changer projects 15th periodic plan approved
    With 18 new game changer projects 15th periodic plan approved
    NC nominates chief in seven central departments
    NC nominates chief in seven central departments
    Government calls new tender for e-passport printing
    Government calls new tender for e-passport printing

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology