NC nominates chief in seven central departments

Kathmandu, 3 March 2 : In line with the party’s statute Nepali Congress (NC)President Sher Bahadur Deuba has nominated additional seven party central members as chief of party’s seven central departments. Earlier on Saturday, he had nominated 13 party central members as chief of 13 party central departments.

According to press release issued by NC , NP Saud has been named as chief of the well wisher organisation, Ambika Basnet chief of the forest, environment and disaster management, Ishwori Neupane chief of the women and Keshab Kumar Budhathoki chief of the state administration. Similarly, Mohan Bahadur Basnet has been nominated as chief of the sports, Bir Bahadur Balayar chief of the construction entrepreneur coordination and Hari Prasad Nepal chief of the education department.

People’s News Monitoring Service