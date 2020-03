Kathmandu, 3 March : Preparations have been made to finalise the permanent capital and the name of State 2 through voting in the State Assembly after it could not forge consensus . The State Assembly Secretariat has stated that the name and the permanent capital of the State would be decided through voting on March 6. The State Assembly would be informed about the process of finalizing the name and the permanent capital a day before the voting takes place.

