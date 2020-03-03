  • Tuesday 3rd March 2020
People's Review

With 18 new game changer projects 15th periodic plan approved

  • Published on: March 3, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 3 March : With new game changer projects, the government has endorsed the approach paper of the 15th periodic plan. Eighteen new projects have been listed as the game changer projects. Those game changer projects include Prime Minister Agriculture Modernization Project, Sunkoshi Marine Diversion Project, Upper Arun Hydropower Project, upgradation of East-West Highway, digital Nepal and others.The National Planning Commission meeting chaired by  Prime Minister KP  Oli approved the five-year plans with the commitment to advance the development projects in the country in a more systematic fashion.

    In the five-year plan, the efforts to be taken to promote investments, create employment, maintain trade balance and end poverty and inequalities have been stated in the sequential order. Likewise, social development besides infrastructure development are also mentioned with due importance in the approach paper.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

     

