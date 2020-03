Kathmandu, 4 March : The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has filed a corruption case against former Deputy Inspector of Police Mahesh Bikram Shah at the Special Court. He has been charged of embezzling Rs 3.4 million, creating fake police personnel and receiving their salary and other benefits from the sate coffer during his stint in 2015-16, according to CIAA.

