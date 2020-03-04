CP Mainali receiving treatment

By Our Reporter

Former deputy prime minister and general secretary of the Communist Party of Nepal (Marxist-Leninist) is now receiving treatment at Grande Hospital of Kathmandu.

Mainali had an accident in Mahottari last week and had head and leg injuries.

He met the accident at Bardibas while returning to Kathmandu from Jhapa in his car.

The car driven by his driver had collided with a pick-up van at Ratu bridge.

Besides Mainali, his son,daughter-in-law, grandson and the driver were injured in the accident.

Later they were airlifted to Kathmandu,and Mainlai was admitted at Grande Hospital. He is now said to be recuperating.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and others visited Mainali to inquire about his health condition.