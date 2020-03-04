Factional feud deepens in Nepali Congress

Kathmandu, 4 March : District to central level leaders of the Ram Chandra Paudel-led faction in the Nepali Congress have boycotted a training session that the party had scheduled for vice-presidents of the district committees.

They boycotted the training opposing the party’s establishment faction led by president Sher Bahadur Deuba’s recent formation of various party departments without their consent. They have accused the training session is also targeted at ‘occupying’ the party leadership to be elected in the national general convention.The leaders of the dissident faction held a meeting at Prakash Man Singh’s residence in Chaksibari and decided to refrain from attending the training.

People’s News Monitoring Service