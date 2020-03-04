  • Thursday 5th March 2020
Factional feud deepens in Nepali Congress

  • Published on: March 4, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 4 March : District to central level leaders of the Ram Chandra Paudel-led faction in the Nepali Congress have boycotted  a training session that the party had scheduled for vice-presidents of the district committees.
    They  boycotted the training opposing the party’s establishment faction led by president Sher Bahadur Deuba’s  recent formation of various party departments without their consent. They have accused the training session is also targeted at ‘occupying’ the party leadership to be elected in the national general convention.The leaders of the dissident faction held a meeting at  Prakash Man Singh’s residence in Chaksibari  and decided to  refrain from attending the training. 

    People's News Monitoring Service

