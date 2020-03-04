Former king wishes speedy recovery of PM Oli’s health

By Our Reporter

Former King Gyanendra has wished for successful kidney transplant surgery and speedy recovery of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s health.

PM Oli underwent second kidney transplant operation yesterday at the Teaching Hospital.

According to Dr Phani Pathak, Press Secretary of the former King, former Principal Secretary Pashupati Bhakta Maharjan had conveyed former King’s message to PM Oli at Teaching Hospital.

Former King Gyanendra and former Queen Komal had returned home on 1 March from a two-week long visit to India.

On 16 February, the former Royal couple had left for Delhi and on 19 February, the former Royal couple had performed special pooja at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and also celebrated former Queen’s birthday there.

According to Sanghu vernacular weekly, the former King, during about two-week long stay in Delhi, could have had meetings with high-level political leaders in India.

On the above background, Hindu leaders in New Delhi assume that very soon there will be a big change in Nepali politics.

Although, there is no strong logic on such a claim, pro-Hindus believe that the present system cannot move forward and within 60 to 65 days, there will be a big political change, reports Sanghu weekly.