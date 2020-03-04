  • Thursday 5th March 2020
Global IME Bank launches attractive FD scheme for depositors

  Published on: March 4, 2020

    By Our Reporter
    Global IME Bank Ltd. has launched New Fixed Deposit Scheme “Global Top-Up Fixed Deposit.” Under this scheme, customers can open a fixed deposit account with minimum balance of Rs. 10,000 and/or above. The Bank provides interest rate up to 9.75% per annum on this Fixed Deposit Scheme. The tenure of this fixed deposit scheme can be from 6 months to 60 months. Customers can deposit variable amount multiple times under this scheme. Customers can avail instant loan facility up to 90% of the total outstanding deposit amount.

