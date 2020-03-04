Govt on high alert to prevent COVID-19 spread, postpones Sagarmatha Sambad

By Our Reporter

The government has taken different measures to prevent the possible outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nepal.

It even postponed the much-talked-about first round of Sagarmatha Sambad (dialogue) scheduled for April 2-4 in Kathmandu, and all promotional activities of Visit Nepal Year 2020 due to the growing cases of COVID-19 across the globe.

Organising a press conference at his Ministry, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali Monday said that the government had decided to postpone ‘Sagarmatha Dialogue’ due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in various countries.

“Organisation of the first round of ‘Sagarmath Dialogue’ was postponed giving high priority to the health of the people,” Minister Gyawali said.

He informed that the government had received confirmation from more than 20 countries for political participation and more than 30 institutional participations in the dialogue by Sunday.

Government was organising the Sagarmatha Sambad with the theme of the dialogue is ‘Climate Change, Mountains and Future of Humanity’.

He said that the government was on the high alert to control the possible spread of COVID-19 after the World Health Organisation (WHO) listed Nepal in the high risk zone of the infection.

The cabinet meeting held on Sunday had formed a high level COVID-19 Control Coordination Committee led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense Ishwar Pokharel.

The first meeting of the coordination committee had taken various decisions to apply the preventive measures to control the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The government had decided to stop international promotional activities of VNY 2020 and all proposed international level conferences and seminars, considering the risk of outbreak of the disease in the country.

He said that the government had also urged all non-government organisations and institutions not to organise any type of international events in the country.

He said that the government had also decided not to issue on arrival visa to the citizens of the countries, which were badly affected by COVID-19 infection.

Besides, all the foreigners coming to Nepal form March 10 onwards have to submit their health card showing that they are not infected with COVID-19, he said.

The government has also issued travel advisory to Nepali nationals asking them not to travel the countries affected by Coronavirus.

The government has instructed all schools to finish the final examinations from grade one to nine by March 19. It also decided no to issue no objection letters to the students flying to the countries affected by COVID-19.

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MOEST) Tuesday asked with schools across the country to complete school level final examination from grade one to grade nine by March 18. The Ministry has issued such public notice to control possible spread of coronavirus through schools.

The Ministry, however has not decided any about Secondary Education Examination (SEE) that is scheduled from about March 19.