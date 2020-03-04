  • Wednesday 4th March 2020
People's Review

Himalaya Airlines adds latest aircraft to its fleet

  Published on: March 4, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 4 March :Himalaya Airlines, the private international airline of Nepal, has added an A319-115 aircraft to its fleet.The aircraft with the maiden flight from Tianjin Binhai International Airport in China, landed at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) on Monday, according to a press statement issued by the company.  Vijay Shrestha, vice president of Himalaya Airlines, said, “The new arrival of A319 is a milestone in the expansion of the H9 fleet. Year 2020 will witness a remarkable progress in Himalaya’s activities such as operating new frequencies, additional services on the existing routes and increase in convenient flight connections.”

