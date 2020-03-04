Khatiwada reappointed finance minister

Kathmandu, 4 March: Yubaraj Khatiwada has been re-appointed finance minister today. He took oath of office from the President amidst a function today.

Khatiwada has been appointed minister by the President under the recommendation of the prime minister. Although, he is not the member of parliament, he can continue as the finance minister for six months.

Due to the dispute between the ruling party and the government, Khatiwada’s nomination to the post of National Assembly membership has been obstructed.

People’s News Monitoring Service