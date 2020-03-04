  • Wednesday 4th March 2020
People's Review

Khatiwada reappointed finance minister

  • Published on: March 4, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 4 March: Yubaraj Khatiwada has been re-appointed finance minister today. He took oath of office from the President amidst a function today.

    Khatiwada has been appointed minister by the President under the recommendation of the prime minister. Although, he is not the member of parliament, he can continue as the finance minister for six months.

    Due to the dispute between the ruling party and the government, Khatiwada’s nomination to the post of National Assembly membership has been obstructed.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Khatiwada reappointed finance minister
    Khatiwada reappointed finance minister
    NIBL asks its clients to use sanitizer
    NIBL asks its clients to use sanitizer
    Oli undergoes renal transplant successfully
    Oli undergoes renal transplant successfully
    Former king wishes speedy recovery of PM Oli’s health
    Former king wishes speedy recovery of PM Oli’s health
    New SAARC Secretary Genera assumes office
    New SAARC Secretary Genera assumes office
    CP Mainali receiving treatment
    CP Mainali receiving treatment
    Russian food festival in town
    Russian food festival in town
    Misuse of taxpayers’ money
    Misuse of taxpayers’ money
    New SAARC Secretary Genera assumes office
    New SAARC Secretary Genera assumes office
    Will Doha peace deal bring prosperity in Afghanistan?
    Will Doha peace deal bring prosperity in Afghanistan?

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology