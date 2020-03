By Our Reporter

Kumari Bank Ltd has launched its 22nd branchless banking service in Sattyawoti 4, Limgha, Gulmi.

Sattyawati Rural Municipality chair Parishwar Dhakal and Bank’s Board Director Krishnaprasad Gyawali jointly inaugurated the branchless service. Deputy chief executive officer Umeshsingh Bhandari, in-charge of the No 5 of the Chamber of Commerce

Bhimlal Poudel and other officials were present at the inaugural ceremony.