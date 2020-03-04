  • Wednesday 4th March 2020
People's Review

Madhav Nepal rescued Oli

  Published on: March 4, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 4 March : Madhav Kumar Nepal is reported to have saved Prime Minister Oli from being unseated.  As Oli denied to nominate Bamdev Gautam for National Assembly member challenging the Secretariat members of Nepal Communist Party, Nepal was asked to take the rein of executive post but he rejected it, according to Jana Aastha vernacular weekly. Though leader Nepal has not revealed who offered him the  post of Prime Minister but he has stated that Oli should comply with the Secretariat decision so that he could remain in the power. Oli had been threatened and Nepal saved him.

