New SAARC Secretary Genera assumes office

By Our Reporter

Esala Ruwan Weerakoon of Sri Lanka assumed charge of office as the Secretary General of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) with effect from 1 March. He is the fourteenth Secretary General of SAARC.

Weerakoon is a career diplomat. Prior to this appointment, he was the Senior Additional Secretary to the President of Sri Lanka. He has also served as the Foreign Secretary and Secretary at the Ministry of Tourism Development and Christian Religious Affairs, Sri Lanka. In his thirty-two years of diplomatic service, he has also served as Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India and Ambassador to Norway.

Weerakoon holds a MSc degree in Economics from the University of London.