  • Wednesday 4th March 2020
People's Review

NIBL asks its clients to use sanitizer

  • Published on: March 4, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 4 March: Nepal Investment Bank Ltd has issued a notice to its clients to use sanitizer before entering the Bank premises while receiving banking service.

    The Bank has placed a notice at the entrance gate on safety measures from possible coronavirus epidemic.

    The Bank has stated that the Bank is concerned about safety of its staffers, clients and the entire Nepali citizens from the threat of coronavirus.

    People’s News Monitoring Service.

