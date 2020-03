By Our Reporter

Astrek Climbing Wall Pvt Ltd in Thamal is providing upto 30 percent discount to the NIC Asia Bank clients and 50 percent discount to the Bank’s staffers and their family.

An agreement related to discount was signed between NIC Asia and Astrek Wall Climbing. The agreement has been signed by Bank’s Bagmati Province Digital Sales chief Shyam Lamichhane and Astrek’s managing director Kamal Ghale.

The agreement will be effective for one year.