NMB Bank launches home loan with fixed interest

Kathmandu, 4 March : NMB Bank has launched an enhanced variant of its Home Loan product, with interest rate fixed for 5 years. The offer comes with fixed interest rate of 11% per annum with the said rate being locked for 5 years. However, the maximum tenure under NMB Home Loan Fixed Interest Rate is up to 25 years.

“This is one of the best product offerings in the Housing Loan segment in the industry currently, and our objective is to bring a sense of respite to the mental and financial pressure that customers face with fluctuating interest rates on their Home Loans.” states a statement issued by the bank.

People’s News Monitoring Service