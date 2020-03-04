  • Thursday 5th March 2020
Pay water bills from Khalti

  • Published on: March 4, 2020

    • By Our Reporter

    Khalti Digital Wallet has expanded its online water bill payment facility to all seven provinces of Nepal. Khalti enabled water bill payment service at 83 water supply committees in 26 districts on Thursday, 27 February to make itspresencein all seven provinces.
    Now, people from Budhabare of Jhapa in the east to Belauri of Kanchanpur in the west can pay water bill online. Residents of those places no longer need to visitbill payment counters. They can simply go to Khalti app or website, click on the Khanepani icon, select their counter and enter their customer code topay their monthly drinking water billwithin a minute. Also, consumers who are not accustomed to digital technology and those who do not use smartphones can pay bills easily from their nearest Khalti Pasal. With the facility of digital payment, customers can now save their time and money they had to spend while visitingwater bill payment counters on a monthly basis.

