  • Wednesday 4th March 2020
People's Review

PM Oli ‘s kidney transplant to be performed in a while

  • Published on: March 4, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 4 March: All the preparations have been made for a second kidney transplant on Prime Minister KP Oli. Medical tests  have been  conducted and he is fit for transplant, according to doctors attending him. It is reported that the transplant will take some six hours.  A team of  doctors led by Dr Prem Raj Gyawali, a consultant urologist and kidney transplant surgeon at the TU Teaching hospital, will perform a kidney transplant on Oli  in a while. He has been taken to the operation theater.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

