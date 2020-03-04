PM Oli ‘s kidney transplant to be performed in a while

Kathmandu, 4 March: All the preparations have been made for a second kidney transplant on Prime Minister KP Oli. Medical tests have been conducted and he is fit for transplant, according to doctors attending him. It is reported that the transplant will take some six hours. A team of doctors led by Dr Prem Raj Gyawali, a consultant urologist and kidney transplant surgeon at the TU Teaching hospital, will perform a kidney transplant on Oli in a while. He has been taken to the operation theater.

People’s News Monitoring Service