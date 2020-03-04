PM Oli undergoes risky operation in Nepal

By Our Reporter

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had his second kidney transplant at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Centre (MCVTC) on Wednesday morning.

He was admitted in the hospital on Monday evening for necessary preparations ahead of his risky operation.

Although there had been media reports that the PM was going to the US for his kidney transplant, he chose to undergo the transplant operation in Nepal, which was highly risky, though, Oli’s decision to undergo surgery in Nepal has been highly appreciated by Nepalis.

The PM looked confident that he would have a successful operation. He waved his hand to the well wishers gathered at TUTH Maharajgunj on Monday evening before entering the hospital room.

PM Oli had his first kidney transplant in India in July 2007.

A medical team of urologist Dr Prem Raj Gyawali, Prof Dr Dibya Singh Shah, Dr Dilip Sharma, Dr Uttam Sharma, Dr Pawan Chalise carried out the kidney transplant of the PM.

Dr Ananta Kumar from India, a doctor, who was involved in the Prime Minister’s first transplant in 2007, also joined the team.

The regular dialysis was completed on Tuesday before transplantation.

Around 20 health workers including consultant doctors and nurses participated in the PM’s kidney transplantation.

A relative of Oli, who is meant to be his niece, donated a kidney to the PM, was also admitted to the hospital on Monday.

Meanwhile, President Bidya Devi Bhandari extended her wishes to PM KP Sharma Oli for a successful transplant and speedy recovery. The President wished for the Prime Minister’s speedy recovery through her official Twitter handle on Tuesday afternoon. Likewise, former King Gyanendra Bikram Shah, former Prime Minister and ruling party co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others, had extended their best wishes for PM Oli’s speedy recovery.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Oli had reached Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) ManmohanCardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Centre (MCVTC) at around 6:30. Upon arrival at TUTH, PM Oli cheerfully waved his hand and smiled to the crowd of well-wishers and journalists, before getting inside the Hospital.

The PM had asked everyone not to worry about his health and expressing full confidence that he would be back to his routine works with more energy soon.

In a brief video message delivered to the nation by the Prime Minister, before being admitted to the Hospital, the PM recalled his life’s struggle for the nation and that struggle had been a part of his life and he was confident to win over it.

“My whole life has been spent on struggle against various forces in one way or the other, to bring democracy, to safe guard its sovereignty and for the good of the nation; and while fighting against myriad of problems facing the country. I have also been forced to fight against the illness that got into my body,” the PM said.