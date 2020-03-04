  • Wednesday 4th March 2020
People's Review

PM Oli undergoing kidney transplant operation today

  • Published on: March 4, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 4 March: Prime minister KP Sharma Oli is undergoing kidney transplant operation today at the TU Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu.

    PM Oli is found highly confident on success of his surgery.

    Doctors have prepared for surgery starting from 9 a.m. today.

    Teaching Hospital’s success rate is 98 percent and all second kidney transplant operations conducted in the past have been recorded successful.

    If Oli’s health will support, after second kidney transplant operation, Oli can add more 15 to 20 years of his life.

    According to senior nephrologists Dr Rishi Kumar Kafle, PM Oli should remain alert from possible infection to save his life.

