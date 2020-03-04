Russian food festival in town

By Our Reporter

The Russian Embassy, in cooperation with Hotel Radisson, Qatar Air and Russian Center of Science and Culture in Nepal launched second Russian food festival “Russian Kitchen Days-2020” in Kathmandu.

The event was formally inaugurated on 20 March by Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation and Culture Yogesh Bhattarai. Russian Center’s director Yulia Androsova and Radisson Hotel’s general manager Subrata Banerjee also joined the inauguration of the event.

Along with food festival, Russian folk culture group and Russian Karate group are displaying their performance in the event to be continued till 12 March.

The event provides the opportunity to the visitors to experience delicious Russian cuisine along with the Russian cultural as well as Karate display.

Ms. Androsova, addressing the inaugural session of the event, said that the festival was organised to support Nepali tourism.

She informed that this is the second Russian food festival organised in Kathmandu.

Andrei Zanin, celebrity Chef Andrei Zanin was also present on the occasion. Zanin, renowned Russian chef, has arrived here with his team to prepare Russian cuisine for the food festival.