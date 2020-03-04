Schools association call for precaution and alertness

Kathmandu, 4 March 4 : The private and boarding schools associations have called for precaution as well as measures to minimize psychological impact on students in the wake of the worldwide spread of COVID-19.The fear spreading among the students and guardians as well as teachers and staffers given the risk of infection of COVID-19 spreading into the country is very sensitive. Hence, all concerned need to take required precaution while also working to quell the possible psychological impact on the children, the PABSON, and N-PABSON have said in a press release.

People’s News Monitoring Service