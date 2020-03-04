  • Thursday 5th March 2020
Schools association call for precaution and alertness

    • Kathmandu, 4 March 4 : The private and  boarding schools associations have called for precaution as well as measures to minimize psychological impact on students in the wake of the worldwide spread of COVID-19.The fear spreading among the students and guardians as well as teachers and staffers given the risk of infection of COVID-19 spreading into the country is very sensitive. Hence, all concerned need to take required precaution while also working to quell the possible psychological impact on the children, the PABSON, and N-PABSON have said in a press release.

    Disputes spill in NC after Deuba forms departments unilaterally
    Triangular struggle in NCP: Oli-Dahal dispute deepens
    PM Oli undergoes risky operation in Nepal
    Govt on high alert to prevent COVID-19 spread, postpones Sagarmatha Sambad
    Khatiwada reappointed finance minister
    NIBL asks its clients to use sanitizer
    Oli undergoes renal transplant successfully
    Former king wishes speedy recovery of PM Oli's health
    New SAARC Secretary Genera assumes office
    CP Mainali receiving treatment
