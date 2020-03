By Our Reporter

Sunrise Bank Ltd has brought into operation its extension counter in Khokana, Lalitpur in view with providing banking service in rural areas also. The Khokana extension counter is the ninth such counters in operation.Rabindra Maharjan, Ward Chair of the Ward no 18, Lalitpur Metropolis Corporation, and Bank’s deputy chief executive officer Aasha Rana jointly inaugurated the counter amidst a function. The counter provides all kind of banking service to the locals.