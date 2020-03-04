Triangular struggle in NCP: Oli-Dahal dispute deepens

By Our Political Analyst

Nepal Communist Party co-chairman Pushpakamal Dahal was addressing public gatherings saying that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli would implement the party decision of appointing Bamdev Gautam as a member of the national assembly.

Another leader JN Khanal was commenting that PM Oli should obey the party decision or he should be able to say that he doesn’t represent the party.

Naya Patrika daily, known to be Dahal’s mouthpiece, was claiming that the dispute between the party and the government would end by nominating Gautam to the NA. On Sunday evening, when the cabinet meeting was called, it was expected that the cabinet meeting would decide to nominate Gautam as an NA member.

All predictions went wrong when PM Oli announced that he was going to be admitted at the Manmohan Cardiac Center on Monday to undergo a second kidney transplant operation on Wednesday.

Oli confidently said that he was going to recover within a week and hold another cabinet meeting next week.

Oli decided to undergo such a risky operation at a hospital in Kathmandu. Earlier, it was expected that he would go to New York and it could take more than three months for his return after completely recovering his health. Therefore, a section of NCP leaders was in a race to become the minister looking after the PM’s portfolio during Oli’s absence.

So far, Oli didn’t assign anybody to look after his portfolios. Instead, he informed the cabinet that he would chair the cabinet meeting next week.

Oli not in mood to nominate Gautam:

PM Oli was well informed about the meetings of those NCP secretariat members who were ganging-up against him. Oli became serious when Dahal was conspiring against him and planning to topple the government.

Oli, who had earlier planned to uplift Gautam with senior DPM responsibility in his cabinet and providing the opportunity for Gautam to look after the PM’s portfolio during his absence, and also trying to recognize Gautam as his successor, became suspicious with Gautam when he was informed that Gautam had developed an alliance with Dahal.

Gautam, who was insisting for amendment of the constitution by including the provision of a NA member also becoming the PM, was provoked by Dahal.

Dahal became successful to bring under his camp to those senior leaders who were dissatisfied with Oli – Madhav Nepal, JN Khanal and Bamdev Gautam. However, Madhav Nepal’s interest was different.

Madhav Nepal’s strategy:

We all know that Madhav Nepal is preparing for his candidature for the post of party chairman in the upcoming national convention of the party. Nepal has calculated that until an alliance between Oli and Dahal will continue, it would be difficult for him to secure a victory.

To recall, as per the latest agreement between Oli and Dahal, Oli is going to continue in the government for a full term and Oli will support Dahal to become the party chairman.

The previous agreement between Oli and Dahal for equal power sharing in the government and party was scrapped following the new agreement.

Therefore, Nepal was waiting for an opportunity to break the Oli-Dahal alliance.

Dahal, who cannot remain silent without conspiracy, provoked Gautam with the hope of becoming the next PM. Nepal found it an opportunity to break the Oli-Dahal pact and rushed to support Dahal. JN Khanal, who is dreaming of becoming the President after the downfall of the Oli government, also joined hands with Dahal.

Nevertheless, Nepal has evaluated that both Oli and Dahal are not the leaders to be trusted, immediately and he started to perform an indifferent role and by taking benefit of the present struggle between Oli and Dahal, he started to contribute in widening the dispute between the two leaders.

Nepal started to play a mediator’s role between Oli and Dahal camp.

Oli’s realization:

In the meantime, Oli realized that Dahal was instrumental in ganging up against him by bringing him down to a minority status in the party secretariat, standing committee and also in the central committee, thus he became soft towards Nepal and proposed an attractive offer to Nepal. The offer was keeping intact the former UML force in the party and also supporting Nepal for making him the party chairman.

Oli is learnt to have also said to Nepal that his health was not going to support him to continue his active political life. Therefore, Oli had proposed to Nepal to become the party chairman from the upcoming national convention of the party.

Nepal, so far, is not in a position to trust Oli totally as there are many incidents which had intensified the enmity between Nepal and Oli in the past. However, Nepal is not in a position to trust Dahal, a cunning leader who always remained in leadership through conspiracy.

Now, as a war has already started between Oli and Dahal, Nepal is the decisive force in the party as both Oli and Dahal have no strength to exist in the party without support from Nepal.

Whether Oli is going to be finished or Dahal, let the time say!