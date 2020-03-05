DPM Pokhrel and CoAS Thapa ignore SAC meeting

Kathmandu, 5 March : Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense Ishwor Pokhrel and Chief of Army Staff (CoAS)Purna Chandra Thapa has ignored the meeting of the State Affairs Committee of the Federal Parliament as they were summoned to furnish clarification relating to massive irregularities in the Nepal Army. As the duo did not turn up in the meeting, it has been postponed until further notice. The members of the mini parliament have demanded that Minister Pokhrel and CoAS’s presence in the meeting.

People’s News Monitoring Service