Govt urges India to lift ban on export of APIs

Kathmandu, 5 March :The government has urged the Indian government to lift the ban on export of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).The high-level coordination committee led by Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Ishwore Pokharel has decided to urge India to lift the ban. During his meeting with newly appointed Indian ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra this afternoon, Pokherel requested to lift the ban on essential medicines the latter imposed after coronavirus outbreak.

People’s News Monitoring Service