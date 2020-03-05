  • Thursday 5th March 2020
People's Review

India imposes ban on APIs

  • Published on: March 5, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 5 March : India has banned on the export of 26 types of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs)  to prevent shortage of essential drugs in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. APIs that are used to produce paracetamol, tinidazole, metronidazole, acyclovir and vitamin B1, B6, B12, progesterone, chloramphenicol, erythromycin salts, neomycin, clindamycin salts and hormones, such as progesterone, which are essential during pregnancy and menstruation. Indian move will have a direct impact on the supply of essential drugs in Nepal.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

