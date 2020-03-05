Nation’s economy may face big slide

Kathmandu, 5 March: Due to the impact of coronavirus outbreak in China and other countries, Nepal is likely to face serious negative impact on her economy. Nepal’s economic growth rate may decline further.

Deadly coronavirus has already spread over above 70 nations worldwide. International economic research agencies have assumed that the global economy may witness a decline of 1.5 percent.

Although, Nepal’s economy is small, due to Nepal’s trade, economic and social relations with China and other countries suffering from coronavirus, Nepal’s economic growth rate will also be affected.

The government has aimed at achieving growth rate of 8.5 percent, however, as economic activities have not been increased as expected, the growth rate may decline to 6 percent only, reports Nagarik daily.

People’s News Monitoring Service