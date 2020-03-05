Nepal and India agree on issues of mutual interest

Kathmandu, 5 March : A meeting of the district-level coordination committee of Nepal-India held yesterday in Baitadi district concluded with a seven-point agreement on issues of the bilateral interests. According to Baitadi District Administration Office, issues of law and order, disaster management, construction of a motorable bridge in Jhulaghat and others were agreed at the meeting, which was attended by the senior officials of bordering districts from Nepal and India.

People’s News Monitoring Service