Nepal and India agree on issues of mutual interest

    • Kathmandu, 5 March : A meeting of the district-level coordination committee of Nepal-India held yesterday  in Baitadi district concluded with a seven-point agreement on issues of the bilateral interests. According to Baitadi District Administration Office,  issues of law and order, disaster management, construction of a motorable bridge in Jhulaghat and others were agreed at the meeting, which was attended by the senior officials of bordering districts from Nepal and India.

