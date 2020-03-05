PM Oli’s adopted kidney starts functioning

Kathmandu, 5 March: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli underwent successful kidney transplant operation at TU Teaching Hospital on 4 March. It took almost five hours to complete the surgery on 69 year old Oli.

Hospital’s director Prof Dr Premkrishna Khadga informed that PM Oli’s new kidney started to function satisfactorily.

Sameekchya Shangraula, 32, nephew by relation had donated kidney to PM Oli. Kidney donor Shangraula’s health is normal, reports Annapurna Post daily.

Dean of the Teaching Hospital Prof Dr Jagdish Agrawal said that it is a matter of glory for the medical team who studied in the Institution has got the opportunity to conduct successful surgery of the executive chief of the nation.

People’s News Monitoring Service