Precaution urged against coronavirus

Kathmandu, 5 March 5 (RSS): The National Federation of Community Schools Management Committees has started circulating public notice to parents, teachers and students to stay safe from the coronavirus which has spread globally.The Federation has urged the parents, teachers and students themselves to take precaution against the coronavirus infection at home and school. It has also urged them not to be too much worried but stay safe and adopt personal health and hygiene. The Federation likewise urged students and parents not to shake hands and hug to stay safe from the deadly virus.It has called on the schools to keep stock of paracetamol and other medicines used for common cold and flu.

People’s News Monitoring Service