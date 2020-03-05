  • Thursday 5th March 2020
People's Review

Precaution urged against coronavirus

  • Published on: March 5, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 5 March 5 (RSS): The National Federation of Community Schools Management Committees has started circulating public notice to parents, teachers and students to stay safe from the coronavirus which has spread globally.The Federation has urged the parents, teachers and students themselves to take precaution against the coronavirus infection at home and school. It has also urged them not to be too much worried but stay safe and adopt personal health and hygiene. The Federation likewise urged students and parents not to shake hands and hug to stay safe from the deadly virus.It has called on the schools to keep stock of paracetamol and other medicines used for common cold and flu.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    India imposes ban on APIs
    India imposes ban on APIs
    Precaution urged against coronavirus
    Precaution urged against coronavirus
    Nation’s economy may face big slide
    Nation’s economy may face big slide
    PM Oli’s adopted kidney starts functioning
    PM Oli’s adopted kidney starts functioning
    Disputes spill in NC after Deuba forms departments unilaterally
    Disputes spill in NC after Deuba forms departments unilaterally
    Triangular struggle in NCP: Oli-Dahal dispute deepens
    Triangular struggle in NCP: Oli-Dahal dispute deepens
    PM Oli undergoes risky operation in Nepal
    PM Oli undergoes risky operation in Nepal
    Govt on high alert to prevent COVID-19 spread, postpones Sagarmatha Sambad
    Govt on high alert to prevent COVID-19 spread, postpones Sagarmatha Sambad
    Khatiwada reappointed finance minister
    Khatiwada reappointed finance minister
    NIBL asks its clients to use sanitizer
    NIBL asks its clients to use sanitizer

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology