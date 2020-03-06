Airlines operators under pressure to cut down expenditure due to coronavirus epidemic

Kathmandu, 6 March: The Airlines Operations’ Organisation’s meeting today has decided to encourage airlines staffers to take leave without salary. Also, the meeting decided to grounded aircrafts for the time being to cut down expenses.

The Organisation has also decided to cut down all kind of facilities provided to the staffers.

Due to spread of coronavirus in the globe, nations are facing unexpected crisis and terror of the epidemic, therefore, the Organisation is compelled to take such a decision, it is stated in a statement issued by the airlines operators’ organisation.

The association has asked the government for re-financing loans taken by the airlines operators from the banks; rescheduling loans taken by airlines companies in dollar.

Likewise, the airlines operators have demanded to remove VAT and reducing aircraft fuel by 30 percent, among others.

People’s News Monitoring Service