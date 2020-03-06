  • Friday 6th March 2020
People's Review

COVID-19 threat: World Cup , Asian Cup Qualifier games suspended

  Published on: March 6, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 6 March : The matches under the World Cup Qualifier -2022 and the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier-2023 are to be suspended due to COVID-19 which is spreading globally. A joint meeting of the world football governing body (FIFA), and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has decided to suspend the matches which were scheduled in Asia for the time-being.Stating the health and security of all persons affiliated to FIFA is their first priority, FIFA and AFC have announced that the games under the World Cup Qualifier-2022 and the Asian Cup Qualifier-2023 have been cancelled for now.

