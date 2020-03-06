  • Friday 6th March 2020
Government starts studying effects of COVID-19

  Published on: March 6, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 6 March : The government has started undertaking study on emerging impact of global menace of coronavirus (COVID-19) in overall economy of the country. According Ministry of  Finance ,  a study has been initiated on the potential negative impacts to be caused by coronavirus in national economy of Nepal. The Finance Ministry and Rastra Bank have started undertaking the study to this effect. The negative effects of coronavirus spreading from China have started impacting Nepal’s economy.

