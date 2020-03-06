Indian Defence Minister likely to visit Nepal

Kathmandu, 6 March : Indian Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh is likely to make an official visit to Nepal at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Ishwor Pokharel. India’s new ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra informed DPM Pokharel while the former paid a courtesy call yesterday. During the courtesy meeting, DPM Pokharel recalled extending invitation to Indian Defence Minister Singh last week and expressed his confidence over the prospect of Singh’s visit to Nepal.Indian ambassador Kwatra extended his gratitude for the invitation extended to the India’s Defence Minister for Nepal visit and pledged to facilitate on his part for the same, according to the Spokesperson at the Ministry of Defence.

People’s News Monitoring Service