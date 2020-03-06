  • Friday 6th March 2020
People's Review

Indushankar Sugar Mill makes pays to sugarcane farmers

  Published on: March 6, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 6 March: The Indushankar Sugar Mill, a leading sugar producing industry, at Harion, Sarlahi has started releasing pending dues to sugarcane farmers.In the first phase starting from December 27, 2019 to January 24, 2020, Rs 500 million was paid to the farmers, said company’s manager Yog Narayan Rajak. Established in 1984 in Sarlahi, the factoyr resumed its operation from December 27, 2019.Annapurna Sugar Mill at Dhankaul, which is shut now, is yet to provide pending payments to the sugarcane farmers. The government has already released grants to the District Treasury Office for the affected sugarcane farmers. The grants would be released after the verification of the lands used by the farmers for producing sugarcanes, said Chief of the Treasury Office Jagat Thapaliya, according to media reports.

