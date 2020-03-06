Nepali Congress to launch public awareness drive on COVID-19

Kathmandu, 6 March : In the wake of COVID-19, the Nepali Congress (NC) has announced to launch a public awareness drive to prevent its outbreak in the country. Issuing a press statement it has stated that it would launch the campaign from the city to the local level through the party itself and its sister organizations as part of the preventive measures.

NC has stressed on implementation of the 14-point appeal issued by NC in the name of the government and community. Drawing the attention of one and all towards WHO putting Nepal in the list of the countries at high risk of COVID-19, NC has underlined the need to centralize our efforts to stop its spread in Nepal. The party has urged the government to put in place the draconian measures when it comes to limiting the traffic movements via bordering points and screening the passengers at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA).Following the WHO’s cautionary advices and government of Nepal’s appeal to observe precautions against the deadly infection, NC has called off all the meetings at all levels, gatherings and assembly effective from today and until the next notice.

People’s News Monitoring Service